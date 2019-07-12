Lake Mills Readies for July Jubilee and Sesquicentennial

The city of Lake Mills will commemorate their Sesquicentennial this weekend with four days of festivities centered around their annual July Jubilee celebration. Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cassie Johnson says it all kicked off on Thursday night, but today offers a number of fun events.

Saturday is one of the busiest days on the schedule according to Johnson.

The celebration comes to a conclusion on Sunday with a number of activities.

For a full schedule of events, go to lakemillsia.org/july-jubilee