Gov. Reynolds Announces Appointments for Children’s Behavioral Health System Board

Gov. Reynolds announced her appointments to Iowa’s Children’s Behavioral Health System Board. The board will facilitate the coordination of Iowa’s recently created Children’s Mental Health System, ensuring children will have access to the mental health services they need.

“I was proud to create a Children’s Behavioral Health System, where the path to healing is clearly marked and parents know where to begin so their child can get help. The Children’s Mental Health Board will take a leading role in improving the system for generations to come,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I look forward to working with this remarkable group of professionals who will make life-changing decisions for Iowans who need it most.”

The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation in the 2020 legislative session:

Children’s Behavioral Health System Board

Scott Hobart, Davenport

Shanell Wagler, Panora

Okpara Rice, Marion

Andrew Allen, Huxley

Dan Cox, Sioux City

Melanie Cleveringa, Sioux Center

Peggy Huppert, Johnston

Mary Neubauer, Clive

Jason Sandholdt, Knoxville

Nathan Noble, Clive

Carol Meade, Newhall

Darci Alt, Redfield

Earlier this year, Gov. Reynolds signed HF690, a bill that creates and funds the first of its kind comprehensive Children’s Mental Health System. The bill follows recommendations from the first Children’s Mental Health Board, Gov Reynolds created by Executive Order in 2018.