Today marks the beginning of Duesey Days in Garner. the celebration will last throughout the weekend. Garner Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amber Jenniges says the activities begin today.

Jenniges says there will be a number of entertainers on stage tonight.

Saturday activities will include a run and a big parade.

The entertainment will culminate on Saturday night with The Rhino Band.

For a complete schedule, visit garnerchamber.com.