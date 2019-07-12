First Responder Golf Tournament is Today in Britt

The Britt Golf Course is holding a four-person best shot event today in honor of the area first responders. The event begins at 10 am. Officials are thanking all area first responders for their service by having a tournament where they could relax and have fun with their peers. The golf course asks that teams be made up entirely of first responders. A non-first responder can be added if needed. Contests and games will be played throughout the course.

A complimentary lunch will also be served. To register, call (641) 843-3249.