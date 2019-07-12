Eat Cookies and Help Winnebago Raise Money for Charity

Forest City, Iowa – With the Grand National Rally on the horizon, Winnebago Indtrusites Travelers Center is featuring a new delicious item. Cookies for a Cause is a new program that Winnebago is rolling out to cement the companies footprint in community involvement.

Chad Reece, Director of Corporate Relations at Winnebago Industries, says that the company has its own food service, and they are known for there cookies.

Visitors to the WIT Travelers Center, which is located adjacent to the factory, will be able to buy these cookies, with all the money raised going to charity. Reece tells KIOW Radio that the donations will go to three different charity organizations throughout the outdoor season. The charity will change every two months according to Reece.

The WIT Travelers Center recently got a facelift, and the facility is more accessible to all visitors. To read that full story you can see the link below. The Visitors Center is open Monday – Friday 8 am – 4 pm