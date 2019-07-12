Charles B. “Charlie” Larson, 95, long time farmer and resident of rural Goodell, IA, died, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Mercy One Hospice-Mason City, IA, following a battle with cancer.

Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Monday, July 15, 1099, at the Klemme United Methodist Church-Klemme. The Rev. Leila Blackburn will officiate. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme.

Visitation will be Sunday at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme, from 3 to 5 PM and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Monday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.