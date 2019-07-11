Time to Pack the Truck for Your School and Community

This year, the Winnebago County FFA and the 4-H chapters are having a friendly competition during the Winnebago County Fair July 18-21 called Pack the Pickup. One of the organizers of the city to city, or school district to district challenge is Mary Walk.

Forest City Ford and Pritchard Auto Sales have donated the use of three identical pickups for use during the event. Each team from the three participating school districts will be designated one of the trucks.

Most of us think of food banks in the area only during the Christmas holiday season, but the mindset here is to think about the food banks all year long. And for those attending the fair, you may have to find yourself briefly looking for the trucks as they will be on the move.

Non-perishable items are requested during this fun competition and everyone is invited to participate.