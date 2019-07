Ron Christensen, 81 of Wisconsin and formerly of Britt, Woden and Emmetsburg passed away on July 1 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital in Wisconsin.

Services for Ron Christensen will be Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 am at St Paul Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Emmetsburg.

Visitation will be Friday, July 12 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.

Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.