IGHSAU Full Final Rankings

Saturday July 13th

KIOW – 5pm Lake Mills vs Cresco in Forest City pregame show around 4:45pm

7pm Forest City vs GHV in Forest City pregame show TBD.

9pm North Iowa vs Northwood Kensett in Mason City. Tape Delay following Forest City vs GHV.

KHAM – 5pm West Hancock vs Central Springs at West Fork. Pregame show around 4:50pm.

7pm Belmond Klemme vs Newman Catholic pregame show following game 1.