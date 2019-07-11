Forest City To Host a Conference Swim Meet

It is an event that happens about once in 10 years in Forest City and on Saturday, the AHEELA Conference Swim Meet will take place at the Forest City Aquatic Center. The AHEELA Conference is a group of area cities with swim teams that compete over the summer. This years event will take place between 10 am and 5 pm on Saturday.

Beth Clouse said that the Forest City squad consists of 45 swimmers, the majority being 8 years of age or younger. There are eleven teams in all inside the conference.

Anyone is eligible to come and be a part of the squads that will compete on Saturday. Teams are not just limited to Forest City. Other local communities with aquatic centers have teams as well.

Each swimmer is given ample opportunity to compete in events. The hope is to develop each participant into a competitor in each swim meet during the season. Ultimately, the conference challenges each swimmer to make it into the conference championships.

Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.