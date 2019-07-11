Baseball/Softball Scores From 7/10

Softball
Regional Quarterfinals
New Hampton 12 Forest City 6
West Marshall 10 Belmond-Klemme 0
Clear Lake 17 GHV 7
North Butler 11 Nashua-Plainfield 1
Bishop Garrigan 11 Northwood Kensett 1
Newman 12 Rockford 0
North Union 10 Sioux Central 0
Central Springs 11 Sibley Ocheyeden 0
Osage 11 Sumner-Fredricksburg 8
Saint Ansgar 8 Dike New Hartford 0
Algona 2 ELC 1
Humboldt 10 Sheldon 0
Clarion Goldfeild-Dows 1 Waterloo Columbus 11
Iowa Falls-Alden 8 Hampton-Dumont 5
Baseball
Newman Catholic 15 Forest City 12
Hampton-Dumont 4 Clear Lake 3
Central Springs 5 Riceville 2
Dowling Catholic 6 Mason City 3
Dowling Catholic 11 Mason City 4
Algona 10 Iowa Falls Alden 0