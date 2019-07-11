Baseball/Softball Scores From 7/10

July 11, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Softball

Regional Quarterfinals

New Hampton 12 Forest City 6

West Marshall 10 Belmond-Klemme 0

Clear Lake 17 GHV 7

North Butler 11 Nashua-Plainfield 1

Bishop Garrigan 11 Northwood Kensett 1

Newman 12 Rockford 0

North Union 10 Sioux Central 0

Central Springs 11 Sibley Ocheyeden 0

Osage 11 Sumner-Fredricksburg 8

Saint Ansgar 8 Dike New Hartford 0

Algona 2 ELC 1

Humboldt 10 Sheldon 0

Clarion Goldfeild-Dows 1 Waterloo Columbus 11

Iowa Falls-Alden 8 Hampton-Dumont 5

Baseball

Newman Catholic 15 Forest City 12

Hampton-Dumont 4 Clear Lake 3

Central Springs 5 Riceville 2

Dowling Catholic 6 Mason City 3

Dowling Catholic 11 Mason City 4

Algona 10 Iowa Falls Alden 0