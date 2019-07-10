Shirley Watson, 82, of Britt passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her home in Britt.

Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley Watson will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery near Britt.

Visitation for Shirley Watson will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Parish Wake Service and Rosary will begin at 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel on Tuesday.

