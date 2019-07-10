Cael Boehmer is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for July 10, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK JULY 10 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Cael Boehmer led the Bulldogs to 2 wins in 3 games last week. Monday, Boehmer had a double and a walk in a 2-1 loss to Forest City. He bounced back with a 2 home run, 3 hit, 5 RBI game in a 14-5 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Monday’s nightcap. Wednesday, Boehmer did it all, tossing a 2 hit shutout in a 15-0 4 inning win over North Iowa, and had 2 hits and 3 RBI at the plate. Congratulations to Lake Mills senior Cael Boehmer, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.