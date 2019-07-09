Winnebago Supervisors to Hold Short Agenda

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will hold a fairly short agenda today at the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City. The discussion will begin on a subject that was forwarded during an Open Forum. Currently, if the weather becomes impossible for courthouse employees to report to the courthouse, a weather closure is declared. However, the Secondary Roads must report to work in order to clear the streets. The Secondary Roads Workman’s Association which represents the road workers in the county is seeking comp time for those weather days.

The board will also hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on the current status and pending projects. He will be followed by the Auditors Office who will discuss any new drainage projects.

The meetings are free and open to the public.