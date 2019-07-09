Softball and Baseball Scores From 7/8

Class 1A Region 8 *Only Local Scores

Newman Catholic 11 West Bend-Mallard 1

Rockford 11 West Hancock 1 (heard on KHAM)

Northwood Kennett 19 North Iowa 2 (heard on KIOW)

Nashua-Plainfield 7 West Fork 6

Class 2A Region 1 *Only Local Scores

Belmond-Klemme 11 Eagle Grove 5

Class 2A Region 7 *Only Local Scores

Dike-New Hartford 14 Lake Mills 8

Other Softball Scores

Fort Dodge 9 Mason City 0

Fort Dodge 14 Mason City 4

Webster City 12 Forest City 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 6 GHV 1

Humboldt 10 Clear Lake 0 (For Conference Championship See Story on KIOW Local Sports)

Baseball Scores

West Fork 6 Turkey Valley 1

Kee High 3 West Fork 2

Mason City 13 Fort Dodge 7

Mason City 9 Fort Dodge 4

Hampton-Dumont 8 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4

Saint Ansgar 4 Lake Mills 1

Saint Ansgar 15 Nashua-Plainfield 0 (Clinched at Least a Share of Conference Title)

North Union 11 West Bend-Mallard 1

Southeast Valley 11 Eagle Grove 4

Central Springs 18 North Butler 2

Osage 7 Waspie Valley 0

Algona 5 Webster City 4

Humboldt 6 Clear Lake 5