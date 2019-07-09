Softball and Baseball Scores From 7/8

Class 1A Region 8 *Only Local Scores
Newman Catholic 11 West Bend-Mallard 1
Rockford 11 West Hancock 1 (heard on KHAM)
Northwood Kennett 19 North Iowa 2 (heard on KIOW)
Nashua-Plainfield 7 West Fork 6
Class 2A Region 1 *Only Local Scores
Belmond-Klemme 11 Eagle Grove 5
Class 2A Region 7 *Only Local Scores
Dike-New Hartford 14 Lake Mills 8
Other Softball Scores
Fort Dodge 9 Mason City 0
Fort Dodge 14 Mason City 4
Webster City 12 Forest City 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 6 GHV 1
Humboldt 10 Clear Lake 0 (For Conference Championship See Story on KIOW Local Sports)
Baseball Scores
West Fork 6 Turkey Valley 1
Kee High 3 West Fork 2
Mason City 13 Fort Dodge 7
Mason City 9 Fort Dodge 4
Hampton-Dumont 8 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4
Saint Ansgar 4 Lake Mills 1
Saint Ansgar 15 Nashua-Plainfield 0 (Clinched at Least a Share of Conference Title)
North Union 11 West Bend-Mallard 1
Southeast Valley 11 Eagle Grove 4
Central Springs 18 North Butler 2
Osage 7 Waspie Valley 0
Algona 5 Webster City 4
Humboldt 6 Clear Lake 5