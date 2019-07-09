Humboldt Beats Clear Lake, Wins NCC Softball Crown

Humboldt, Iowa – The North Central Conference softball title was decided last night with Humboldt’s 10-0 victory over Clear Lake. The Wildcats needed to win the final two conference games to win the title outright. Last week the Wildcats defeated #15 Class 4A Webster City, before avenging an earlier season loss to Clear Lake to win the crown. The Wildcats are #3 in Class 3A and have been in the top 5 all season.

It was also a special night for Senior outfielder Ashlyn Clark, who is battling Stage 4 Hodgkins lymphoma. The Senior, on Senior Night, hit her first career home-run. This was the 4th consecutive NCC softball championship for the Wildcats, who will now start the postseason going in as a favorite to contend for the state champion.