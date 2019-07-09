Hanna Steps into Leading Role for The Sound of Music

Elissa Hanna of Forest City will be singing her first solo in a big way. She is

portraying the leading role of Maria VonTrapp in BrickStreet Theatre’s upcoming production of

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music.

“I have never sung a solo before or even had a part with more than one or two lines,” said

Hanna, whose first time on stage was only two Christmases ago as a chorus member in BrickStreet

Theatre’s White Christmas. “Fortunately, I have loved this musical for so long and seen it so many

times that the lines and lyrics are coming fairly easily.”

Those who frequent the Forest City Farmer’s Market might recognize Hanna as the owner of

Happy Sweets Cupcakes. She is also the wife to Jeremy Hanna and mother to twins Pemberly and

Paisley. For the past month, she’s been studying lines and rehearsing music to also become a

leading lady. Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith, the show’s director, notes the challenges of taking on such

an iconic role as Maria.

“It requires more than just singing and acting abilities,” said Fredrickson-Smith. “You need

to be able to exude a presence that reminds the audience of a character that they know and loves so

well. Elissa is doing that beautifully.”

Hanna is also receiving strong reviews from Nathaniel Hedin-Schmidt, the show’s music

director.

“Elissa is stepping into a role she was meant for,” said Hedin-Schmidt. “Her tender heart

and purity of voice made her a natural to portray this role. It was made famous by Julie Andrews,

but Elissa makes it her own.”

Hanna said she forced herself to overcome nerves two years ago to show up – visibly

nervous – to the auditions for White Christmas. Since then, she’s also appeared in other BrickStreet

shows as a cop in The Pirates of Penzance and a chorus member/Older Belle in A Christmas Carol.

When she auditioned for The Sound of Music, she wrote on her audition sheet that she only wanted

to be a nun. However, the role of Maria holds a special place.

“I don’t remember the first time I saw The Sound of Music, but it was a family favorite

growing up. I’ve probably loved it from the first time I saw it,” she said. “Stepping into the role has

been a challenge all around, but also a dream come true for me as I’ve been able to live through the

character of Maria. I love how she is passionate about her life and how she fiercely loves the

children.”

In fact, performing with the child actors portraying the VonTrapp children is a highlight for

Hanna – in particular, singing classic songs with them such as “Do-Re-Mi” and “The Lonely

Goatherd.” Audiences might be surprised by the placement and staging of some of the songs most

familiar to them, as the stage version of The Sound of Music and the movie version differs, but all the

favorite songs are performed.

“I think Elissa is a great example of one of the best things about community theatre,” said

Fredrickson-Smith. “Just a year and a half ago, she’d never done theatre in her life; now she’s

taking on an iconic role. It’s a great reminder that taking one step out of your comfort zone can

open you to exciting things.”

Other cast members portraying the VonTrapp family include Doug Snyder (Captain), Lydia

Saxton (Liesel), Cooper Littrell (Friedrich), Claire Levine (Louisa), Ian Thompson (Kurt), Claire

Weaver (Brigitta), Aviva Newman (Marta), and Olivia Thompson (Gretl).