Final 1A, 2A, & 3A IGHSAU Softball Rankings

West Des Moines, Iowa – The IGHSAU has released the final rankings for Class 1A, 2A, and 3A. The rankings were released Monday afternoon, and the IGHSAU announced that Class 4A & 5A will be released on July 10th. TIC runner-up Bishop Garrigan is still ranked in class 1A. The TIC Champs Central Springs are still ranked in Class 2A and NCC Champ Humboldt stays in the 3A top 5.

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Collins-Maxwell 22-1 1

2 Lisbon 29-6 2

3 Clarksville 28-1 3

4 Newell-Fonda 34-5 4

5 BCLUW 22-9 5

6 AGWSR 18-6 7

7 Lynnville-Sully 23-8 8

8 Akron-Westfield 20-12 6

9 Bishop Garrigan 26-6 9

10 South O’Brien 25-3 12

11 Belle Plaine 22-8 15

12 West Harrison 25-3 11

13 Westwood 28-10 14

14 Lenox 25-6 NR

15 North Mahaska 16-9 NR

Dropped Out: Janesville (10), Twin Cedars (13)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 North Linn 36-4 1

2 Durant 27-6 2

3 Jesup 26-9 4

4 West Monona 28-5 5

5 East Marshall 28-4 9

6 Pleasantville 25-10 3

7 Iowa City Regina 18-17 8

8 Central Springs 25-7 6

9 Mount Ayr 22-2 13

10 Beckman Catholic 26-13 10

11 Wilton 18-19 7

12 Van Meter 24-9 14

13 Alta-Aurelia 17-9 11

14 Ogden 22-7 NR

15 West Sioux 22-7 12

Dropped Out: Colfax-Mingo (15)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Davenport Assumption 33-2 1

2 Louisa-Muscatine 30-4 2

3 Humboldt 26-2 3

4 West Liberty 25-5 4

5 Albia 23-4 7

6 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 32-4 5

7 Treynor 26-2 6

8 Anamosa 29-4 8

9 Camanche 30-7 10

10 Williamsburg 29-11 11

11 Solon 21-15 9

12 North Polk 20-10 NR

13 Mount Vernon 24-11 13

14 Carroll 21-10 NR

15 New Hampton 27-7 12

Dropped Out: West Burlington (14), Atlantic (15)