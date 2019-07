Clarice (Larson) Yarger, formerly of the Belmond and Kanawha areas, passed away on October 8, 2018. Please join the family for visitation on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM to celebrate her life.

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233

www.ewingfh.com