Survey Says Area Rural Co-ops Should Go To Clean Energy

Rural electric cooperatives serve more than 40 million people, including 650,000 in Iowa, and a new report says many co-ops could save their customers money by retiring existing coal plants in favor of renewable energy sources.

The report was authored by the Center for Rural Affairs, We Own It and Clean Up the River Environment or CURE. Erik Hatlestad, program director for CURE, said U.S. wind capacity is expected to grow by 6% in 2019 and solar capacity by 14%, big increases aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions that accelerate climate change.

The report said rural Americans typically pay more for utilities than do urban dwellers. For years, electric cooperatives have argued the costs of transitioning to clean energy have been too high for them to move forward, acknowledging long-term contracts with coal suppliers and significant debt.

While Hatlestad said a transition away from coal to cleaner energy won’t be cheap, research shows it will cost more to continue operating coal plants.

Study co-author Liz Veazey, network director of We Own It, an Omaha-based nonprofit representing co-op customers, said rural cooperatives derive 67% to 75% of their energy from fossil fuels. She said co-op members aren’t just customers – they’re owners and can make their voices heard if they want a shift to cleaner energy.

Iowa is home to 45 rural electric cooperatives, more than 130 municipal utilities, and two investor-owned utility providers.

The report is online at cfra.org.