Richard “Dick” Thompson, 93, of Forest City, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Rev. Zech Anderson officiating. Inurnment will be at Madison Township Cemetery with military rites by the Forest City American Legion Post 121.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday, July 12th at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St., in Forest City and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home 641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com