Michael “Mick” J. Wright, 27, of Faribault, MN, formerly of Forest City, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, July, 10 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family where it will be used for a future scholarship fund.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com