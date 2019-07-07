Marillyn L. (Etherington) Korth, 83, of Hampton and formerly of Dows, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

Funeral services for Marillyn Korth will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church, 569 100th Street in Dows with Reverend Judy Eilders and Reverend Erling Shultz officiating. A meal and time of fellowship will follow the funeral service at the Dows Community Center in Dows.

Visitation for Marillyn Korth will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 100 North Lee Street in Dows.

