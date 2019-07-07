Lois Pals, age 98, a native of Rowan, IA, most recently a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, and formerly of Waterloo, IA, and Frederick, Colorado, died, July 3, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be at the First Reformed Church of Alexander on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM. The Rev. Jack Ritsema will be officiating. Burial will be in the Alexander Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon to 1 PM at the Church in Alexander.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, is handling funeral arrangements.