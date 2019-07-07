Elizabeth “Betty” J. Dean, 98, of Forest City, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Sunday at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City with a Scriptural wake service at 4:30 P.M. followed by a rosary.

Memorials may be directed to St. James Catholic Church or Good Samaritan Society. CATALDO SCHOTT FUNERAL HOME 641-585-2685 www.cataldoschottfh.com