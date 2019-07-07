Clear Lake July 4th Celebrations Conclude With Family Events Today

It is Family Fun Day today at the Clear Lake Fourth of July Celebrations. The day begins with the Lakeside Vendor Market opening at 11 am and the carnival opening at noon. Evans United Shows, who runs the carnival, has been opening each day at this same time. Along with the opening of the carnival games and rides are the bingo competitions and the Family Fun Day Events.

The Family Fun Day events will include the Family Feud Game Show at 1 pm. Families will duel in a game show like setting, much like the TV show. At 3 pm, family fun time begins as games for all ages will be available to play. Then at 7 pm, a family oriented band known as Strait Run will perform.