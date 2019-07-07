Canoe Float Scheduled

As the summer goes on, families are going to want to get outdoors a few more times and spend

some quality time together. And, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has the perfect

opportunity for families (and others) to do just that! The Board will be sponsoring an Evening Canoe

Float at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine on Wednesday evening, July 31 st!

From 6:00-8:00 PM that evening, people will be able to use the Conservation Board’s canoes,

paddles, and life jackets free of charge to enjoy a leisurely paddle around Lake Catherine. The event will

take place at the lake’s boat ramp/fishing dock and instruction will also be available for those people

whose canoeing skills may be a little rusty! People are encouraged to bring along a fishing pole, as well,

if they’d like, in case there is a short wait for a canoe. Information will also be available about the

Winnebago River Water Trail as well as fishing in Iowa.

There is no need to preregister for the Evening Canoe Float; people only need to show up at the

boat ramp any time between 6:00 and 8:00 PM for a relaxing summer float! In case of inclement

weather, the float will be postponed and that information will be on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as

on the WCCB web site ( www.winnebagoccb.com ), the WCCB Facebook page

( www.facebook.com/WinnebagoCCB ), and the WCCB’s Twitter feed (@WinnebagoCCB). For more

information about the event, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-

3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.