SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Fourth of July Weekend Fishing Fair to Good

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-70’s. Water levels are about 6 inches over the crest of the spillway. Water clarity is around 3 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers fished under a bobber in 3-6 feet of water in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Anglers have had some luck fishing the rock piles off Cottonwood point and near Gunshot Hill. Walleye – Fair: Use leeches or crankbaits near the inlet bridge along Ice House Point shoreline, the east end near the outlet, or rock piles off Cottonwood Point and the east basin. Mornings and evenings are best. Black Crappie – Fair: Good numbers of 10 to 12 inch crappie were picked up in and around the fish house this past week. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a minnow on a small jig under a bobber near the stone piers along Ice House Point shoreline, near the inlet bridge and the rock piles off Shotgun Hill and Cottonwood Point. Focus on rocky areas where catfish may be looking to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch fish about anywhere in the lake along shore using traditional bass lures. Try the Ice House point shore, east shore near the outlet, and the inlet bay near the inlet bridge.

Black Hawk Pits

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a live minnow under a bobber near wood and rock cover along shore. Bluegill – Fair.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Fish near submerged structure along the weed lines. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers and small minnows fished under a bobber near shore and submerged structure. Yellow Perch – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass along the shore near weed lines using traditional bass lures.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Water clarity is around 3.5 feet. White Bass – Fair: On calm evenings, look for schools of baitfish breaking the surface; cast around those schools to look for white bass. White colored twisters, shad colored crankbaits and silver colored spinners work well. Walleye– Fair: Try leeches or crankbaits. Most action has been off shore in the dredge cuts. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait, stink bait or crawlers fished on the bottom. Target areas with rocky structure near shorelines. Try also drift fishing to cover a lot of water in search of catfish.

For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 70’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with a jig and leech. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish the windswept shore and rocky areas with cut bait or crawlers fished on the bottom. Yellow Perch – Fair: Fish the edge of vegetation with a small minnow or leech. Yellow Bass – Fair: Fish the edge of vegetation with a small piece of crawler or leech.

Crystal Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished on the edge of the vegetation. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish a minnow or tube jig in the dredge cut.

Lower Pine Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

Upper Pine Lake

Bass anglers are doing well on a variety of baits.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Fish have moved shallow; fish deeper wooden docks for the best action or from docks at dusk for good action.

Five Island Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Local bait shop reports a good bite with large fish being caught. Walleye – Fair: Some fish are being caught.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Fair: Report of 14 – 18 inch fish being caught. Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers report that the yellow bass action has started at the lake. Channel Catfish – Good: Good numbers of large angler acceptable size fish continue to be caught. Use cut bait to provide plenty of pole bending action.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Boat anglers report that walleye fishing has been hit or miss. Troll crankbaits or other popular walleye baits for the best action. Yellow Perch – No Report: Recent surveys show good numbers of fish approaching 11 inches.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Good walleye fishing continues with fish caught throughout the day. Use leeches and slip bobbers in weed edges or troll crankbaits. Black Bullhead – Good: Use the traditional worm fished on the bottom in the north grade. Yellow Perch – Fair: Report that yellow perch action has started on the lake. Try a yellow and white mini jig tipped with wigglers fished in the outside edges of the weed beds. Move often to find active fish.

Trumbull Lake

Northern Pike – Good: Cast traditional northern baits below the spillway areas with calm spots.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Bluegill action has picked up; fish the outside weed edges for larger sized bluegill.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are falling, but current remains high. Water clarity is improving. Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s. Use caution when boating in higher flows. Visit theUSGS Current Conditions website for more on water levels. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish action is picking up with warmer water. Use dead chubs or chicken livers fished in the impoundments or shallow slack water areas. Keep your bait on the river bottom. Walleye – Slow: Try a jig tipped with a minnow or ring worms in eddies or slack water areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find bass in eddies or current breaks; use spinnerbaits. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows or red worms fished in the backwaters around structure.

Decorah District Streams

Water clarity is good or improving on most streams. Use care when crossing streams; current can sweep you off your feet. Fishing is the only activity allowed on private property open to fishing; all other activities are prohibited. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927-5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout – Good: Off-color water from rains drive brown trout crazy. A spinnerbait or subsurface nymph work well. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use cheese or a piece of worm under a bobber for best luck with a spinning rod when fishing deeper pools. Brook Trout – Good: A variety of insects are hatching throughout the day. Matching the hatch is key. On clear streams, use care not to be seen.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperatures are in the upper 70’s. The lake is turning green with more abundant vegetation near shore. Fish moved into deeper water; try near brush piles, drop-offs or vegetated edges. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber near brush piles or deeper water. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small hook tipped with a small piece of nightcrawler under a bobber. Toss your line to deeper water. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use jigs tipped with plastic twister tails or jerkbait. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish around rocky shores and stumps. Let a hook tipped with a piece of worm or cheese sit on the bottom and wait for your line to go taught.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Lake water clarity is improving. Post spawn fish have moved to deeper water. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm around rocky shores. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small plastic lures or hair jigs fished in brush piles in deeper water. A slow troll around the lake might bring a crappie in. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Crankbaits or jerkbaits work well. Northern Pike – Fair: Find pike in vegetated bays. Try crankbaits, spoons or a hook tipped with cut bait. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a worm or cheese fished on the bottom. As water warms, switch to stink baits for catfish.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels are stabilizing, but current is high. Water temperatures are in the 70’s with improving clarity. Use care when paddling and read the water. Bring extra clothes in case your watercraft tips. White Sucker – Good: Use a worm fished off the bottom. Walleye – Good: Try a minnow tipped jig or shallow water crankbait in slack water and eddies below dams. Smallmouth Bass – Good.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are stabilizing, but flows remain high. Water clarity is poor. Use caution when paddling. Read the water ahead; when in doubt, get out. Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Visit the USGS Current Conditions website for more on water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth bass are spawning. When the water clears, bass can be seen guarding nests. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite should improve as water clarity improves. Use something with a flash and a twitch for some action. Fish around tributaries for best luck.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are stabilizing with improved clarity. Water temperatures are in the 60’s. Use care when paddling. Read the water ahead; when in doubt, get out. A variety of fish are biting. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits and jigs tipped with plastics; target rock ledges or eddies. Walleye – Fair: A variety of lures work for walleye. Fish the slack water and eddies below dams and off channel areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Bank anglers are catching catfish with worms fished on the bottom. Use just enough weight to keep your bait down, but you can still feel the strike.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 70’s. Concentrate efforts along rocky shores and drop-offs. Bluegill – Fair: Shallow bays and rocky areas are holding bluegills. Use a small jig under a bobber; give it a twitch to get some attention. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber or tube jig in deeper water out from shallow rocks. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Crankbaits and spinnerbaits fished in shallow bays will hook a bass. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cheese or a nightcrawler on a hook. Let it sit on the bottom and wait for a catfish to come.

Yellow River

The Yellow River is stabilizing with high current. Clarity continues to improve with lack of rain. Use caution when paddling. Read the water ahead. Fishing the Yellow River by canoe or kayak is the only legal way to fish without landowner permission. Brown Trout– Fair: Use a spinnerbait or crankbait fished in the slack water eddies and limestone ledges. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use a feathered spinnerbait or a worm under a bobber in the ledges or deeper pools.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible through the weekend. Depending on amount and location, localized flooding could be a concern. Temperatures range from low 90’s to upper 60’s. Area rivers and streams are clearing, but could change depending on rain. Paddlers should use caution and pay attention to the weather. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are having some success targeting channel catfish on the Cedar River. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target the upper end of log jams fishing on the bottom with heavy sinker and stink baits, cut baits or chubs.

Manchester District Streams

Trout streams are in excellent condition, as of today. Heavy rain is possible over the next couple of days, contact your local hatcheries for stream conditions over the next week or call the stocking number at 563-927-5736.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye, smallmouth bass and quite a few trout. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Casting spinnerbaits or crankbaits; target rocky or rip-rap shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Cast crankbaits for larger fish; target rocky or rip-rap shorelines and woody structure.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

There are no reports for the Shell Rock River at this time.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

There are no reports for the Wapsipinicon River at this time.

Interior rivers are falling with the lack of heavy rains over the past few weeks. River reports are slow with most anglers targeting channel catfish. Lake angling reports have slowed with the onset of summer. Trout streams are in good to excellent conditions. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 9 feet at Lansing and is expected to continue a slow fall. Water temperature is 71 degrees. Lansing ramp is open and larger boats can now get under the train bridge. New Albin ramp remains closed due to flood damage to Army Road. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shoreline vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for bass near spawning areas in backwaters. Black Crappie – Slow: A few crappie are still being caught, but bite has slowed. Bluegill – Good: Look for bluegills near good spawning areas in upper ends of backwater areas. Northern Pike – Good: Some nice pike are being caught by anglers fishing for bass. Flathead Catfish – Slow: Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish will start spawning soon and may be aggressive towards minnows floated under a bobber along rocky areas. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum bite will be getting good. Fish a worm on the bottom along main channel borders.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 19 feet at Lynxville with a steady fall expected this week. Bussey Lake ramp is open. Sny Magill ramp is still closed. Water temperature is 72 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shoreline vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for bass near spawning areas in backwaters. Bluegill – Good: Look for bluegills near good spawning areas in upper ends of backwater areas. Northern Pike – Good: Some nice pike are being caught fishing for bass. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are feeding before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish will start spawning soon and may be aggressive towards minnows floated under a bobber along rocky areas. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum bite will be getting good. Fish a worm on the bottom along main channel borders.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 10.8 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to reach 10 feet by next week. Mud Lake and Finley’s Landing ramps are now open. Guttenberg City Ramp is now open. Water temperature is 66 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shoreline vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth bass near spawning areas in backwaters. Bluegill – Good: Look for bluegills near good spawning areas in upper ends of backwater areas. Northern Pike – Good: Some nice pike are being caught fishing for bass. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are feeding before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish will start spawning soon and may be aggressive towards minnows floated under a bobber along rocky areas. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum bite will be getting good. Fish a worm on the bottom along main channel borders.

Upper Mississippi River levels are on a steady decline. Many boat ramps are becoming accessible again, but may have debris on them. Rainfall over the next week may affect river levels and water clarity. Water temperature is near 70 degrees.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are expected to fall this week. Levels are well below flood stage at 11.2 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 13.3 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is back up to 71 degrees. Many boat ramps still have flood debris on them. Please be patient for cleanup efforts at ramps and parks. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bow-fishing carp and other rough fish. Please do not dispose of fish on the bank. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish bite is best in high water conditions. Float bobbers along rock lines and use leaches for bait. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are starting to bite in the tailwater areas; use flashy spinners. White Bass – Good: Some schools of white bass are being found feeding along flooded shorelines or in the tailwaters. Bluegill – Good: Good numbers of bluegills are starting to be caught out of slack water areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels are expected to fall this week. Bellevue tailwater is at 12.5 feet at Lock and Dam 12; the dam gates are still open, but may close this week. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is 71 degrees. Most boat ramps are closed or have debris on them. The Bellevue City Ramp is open; the DNR ramp is getting useable again. Please be patient for cleanup efforts at ramps and parks. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bow-fishing carp other rough fish. Please do not dispose of fish on the bank. Largemouth Bass – Good: Clear flooded areas like Spring Lake have been good. Green Island wildlife area might also hold some bass this year. White Bass – Good: Small white bass are being caught in the tailwaters with small spinners. Channel Catfish – Good: Float a bobber and leach along rock lines for spawning channel cats. Bluegill – Good: Good numbers of bluegills are starting to be caught out of slack water areas.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are receding at 12.6 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 14.9 feet at Camanche and 8.8 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is around 71 degrees. Many boat ramps will have flood debris on them. Please be patient for cleanup efforts at ramps and parks. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bow-fishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. White Bass – Good: Use small spinners in the tailwater areas. Largemouth Bass– Good: Finding clear water in the upper ends of backwaters can yield some nice largemouth bass. Channel Catfish – Good: Pre-spawn catfish are abundant and easily caught even in flooded conditions. Fish near shore, especially in rock habitats.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are 13.3 feet at Rock Island. This is still action flood stage. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 72 degrees. Boat ramps are flooded or will have debris on them. Please be patient for cleanup efforts at ramps and parks. Channel Catfish – Fair: Float a bobber and leach along rock piles as the water recedes. Channel cats are nearing their spawning times. Freshwater Drum – Good: Lots of drum are in the system; use a simple egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas.

After three months, the continuous flooding is all but over; only near Rock Island is the water at Action flood stage. It will take some time to get all the boat ramps and campgrounds open; some will remain closed or will have debris on them for a while. Water levels are predicted to recede this week. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 12.56 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Davenport. River stage is 13.40 feet at Fairport and flood stage is 14 feet. The Marquette St. boat ramp in Davenport is open. The upper boat ramp at the Fairport Recreation area is open, but the dock is not in. Walleye – Fair: Some walleyes are being caught trolling from the mouth of the Rock River to Sunset Marina. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait fished around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Some channel catfish are being caught floating crawlers under a bobber along rocky shorelines.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 12.39 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 14.43 feet at Muscatine and flood stage is 16 feet. The gates are still out of the water at the lock and dam. The ramps at Muscatine are open. Kilpeck and Big Timber boat ramps are still closed. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 14.46 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 14.06 feet at Keithsburg and flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The hawkeye dolbee access is also under water. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 11.02 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 16.02 feet at Burlington and flood stage is 15 feet. River stage at Fort Madison is 528.56 feet and flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week due to the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pools 16-19 are still high. River stage has been falling this past week. Some boat ramps are still closed due to high water. Main channel water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 75 degrees. We have not received much fishing report information this week due to the high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the low 70’s. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few bass in 5 to 6 feet of water around the flooded timber. Bluegill – Good: Anglers had been picking up pretty good numbers of bluegills before last week’s heavy rains; a few nice dry days of weather should bring that fishing back. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappies out in the trees and brush piles in 6 to 7 feet of water. The bite slowed some since last week, maybe because the bluegill bite is drawing more anglers. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish near the rocks on the dam jetties and island to catch some nice catfish. Spawn seems to be continuing here.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

River level rose to about two feet below bank full, but is dropping again, at least until the next heavy rain.

Lake Belva Deer

Water clarity is only 36 inches for a lake that normally runs 6 to 7 feet this time of year. Water temperature is hovering in the low 70’s. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Look for bass around the mounds in the deeper water at the upper end and around the riprap at the lower end of the lake. Bluegill – Good: Most of the spawning for this early summer is over. You can still find a few small pockets of spawning males on the beds. Channel Catfish – Fair: Most male catfish have moved away from the nesting areas.

Lake Darling

The lake level is still a little above normal. The water clarity is about 28-32 inches. Water temperature is 74 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in the post-spawn hideout around the thicker cover in 6-8 feet of water around the rock piles. Bluegill – Good: Find bluegills on the beds, as well as in around 4-6 feet of water around brush and rock piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish have wrapped up the spawn. Try drift fishing with cut bait along the old creek channel in the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers picking up some nice crappies working the deeper rock and brush piles in the middle of the lake.

Lost Grove Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers continue to catch bass; work them out along the edges of the weed beds and around the trees and brush piles in 4-6 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: The bite continues to improve for crappies out around edges of the flooded timber in 8 to 10 foot of water. Try vertical jigging or using a slip bobber and minnow. Bluegill – Good: The spawn is starting to wrap up for this round. A few pockets of spawning males can still be found. More and more are being caught around the deeper habitat with the crappies. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are wrapping up spawning activities. Start working the areas below the flow of under the causeway and along the creek channel.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

Heavy rains over the weekend pushed the Skunk River back up to near bank full levels, but it is starting to go back down, at least until the next big rain.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar Lake

Bluegill – Good: Lots of 6-7 inch fish are along the shore. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish plastics along shorelines.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level as of June 27 is 693 feet (normal summer pool is 683 feet) and is slowly falling. It is predicted to reach normal pool around July 9th. Channel Catfish – Slow.

Diamond Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Stink bait works best. Black Crappie – Fair: Try deeper brush with worms or small jigs. Black Crappie – Fair: Try deeper brush or drift the basin with jigs for suspended fish.

Hannen Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are spawning. Nice sized fish can be caught in the shallows. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for suspended fish around deeper brush. Numbers are low, but size is good.

Lake Macbride

Only outboards 10 hp or less may be operated on the lake. Water temperatures areabout 80 degrees. Walleye – Fair: Troll or cast in 8-10 feet of water; target weed or rock edges. Black Crappie – Slow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Cast crankbaits or swimbaits along windblown rock or rock breaks. Topwaters can work early and late in the day. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around the weed edges and shallow rock/weed. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Evenings are best. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or worms in shallow pockets. Muskellunge – Slow. White Bass – Fair: Fish windblown points during the day or look for surface feeding fish towards evening.

Rodgers Park Lake

Bluegill – Good: Fish are up shallow spawning now. Small jigs and worms work best. Largemouth Bass – Slow.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits along the rock jetties and the face of the dam. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers in 4-8 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a waxworm. Sorting is needed for larger fish.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the rock jetties and shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or spinnerbaits around the fishing jetties and along the face of the dam. Try also topwater lures in the mornings and evenings. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver around the rocky shores.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits in areas with rip-rap. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around the flooded timber and submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a waxworm or chunk of nightcrawler around the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver or dead chubs along the rocky shores.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs along the rocky shores. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged cedar trees. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shorelines.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 913.61 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or shad sides in areas with flowing water. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie fishing has slowed with recent rains; it has been very hit and miss. Try jigs and minnows along rocky shores and around structure. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores. Anglers are also catching wipers with slip bobbers and nightcrawlers. Walleye – Slow: Try trolling over submerged points or along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the shores and submerged structure. Tip your jig with a waxworm. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around brush piles and other submerged structure.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing has slowed from what it was in May and early June. Use live bait on jigs, trolling spinner rigs and lindy rigs in the upper half of the lake around road beds and humps. Fish depths of 15 feet and less. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll panfish jigs or small crankbaits 3 to 10 feet deep in the upper half of the lake. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll shad imitating crankbaits and spoons throughout the lake.

Dakins Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills out from the north shore and jetties with small jigs tipped with crawlers. Good size bluegill from 7 to 9 inches are being caught.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink baits or cut baits.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Slowly troll jigs 3 to 6 feet deep. A good area to troll is mid-lake between the boat ramp and the beach.