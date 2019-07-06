NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: DNR and Licensing Agents Begin Selling Federal Electronic Duck Stamp

As of July 1, 2019, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is now a part of the growing number of states natural resource agencies that are selling the Federal Electronic Duck Stamp, also known as the “E-Stamp”.

Waterfowl hunters are able to purchase the E-Stamp for $28.50 at any of the statewide vendors that sell hunting and fishing licenses, as well as through the DNR’s new GoOutdoorsIowa app.

“We are excited to offer this new option for waterfowl hunters in our state,” said Alex Cross, DNR licensing supervisor. “This means one less stop for them on their way to the field.”

All waterfowl hunters 16 years of age or older are required to purchase and carry a current Federal Duck Stamp in addition to their state Migratory Bird Fee, hunting license and habitat fee. Federal Duck Stamps are valid July 1 through the following June 30 of each year.

When waterfowl hunters purchase the E-Stamp, they’ll receive a temporary stamp that serves as a valid Federal Duck Stamp for up to 45 days from the date of purchase. Within that 45-day period, a physical Federal Duck Stamp will be mailed to the hunter’s address, and at that time the temporary E-Stamp is no longer valid.

The E-Stamp receipt or the electronic version of the E-Stamp on the GoOutdoorsIowa app is valid proof while hunting before the physical copy arrives in the mail. Hunters should remember to sign the physical stamp when it arrives in the mail and carry it along while waterfowl hunting.