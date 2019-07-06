Bullhead Days Sees a Busy Saturday Program

Crystal Lakes’ Bullhead Days celebrations continue today through Sunday with Saturday scheduled to have a number of activities. At noon, the Corn Hole tournament will take place. Those wishing to participate must have teams of two and have to sign in by 11:30 am. There is a $20 registration and entry fee. The tournament will take place in City Park. If corn hole competitions are not your game, perhaps horseshoes are. That tournament begins at 12:30 pm and registration must be done by noon today. There is a $10 entry fee and the competition will take place in City Park.

The evening activities will begin with a free will dinner catered by Food by Deb. The meal will start at 6 pm and continue until 8 pm. The meal will be held in the Fire Hall. From 6 pm until 10 pm, the music group Something Country will perform in the Fire Hall. The band is sponsored by the Crystal Lake Betterment Committee.

Sunday morning there will be a Fireworks breakfast. The meal is a freewill donation and will be held in the Lakeview Shelter House. A bake sale will follow.