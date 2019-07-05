RSVP Offers Summer Training for Current and Prospective Volunteers

RSVP of North Central Iowa is sponsoring a training, Working with Struggling Learners, for current volunteers and people age 55 and older who are interested in volunteering with students. Those who attend will learn how to work positively with students who struggle with learning.

Vicki Ries, Director of Student Services at Newman Catholic Elementary School, will conduct the training. Ries holds a BA in education and an MA in Instructional Leadership. She is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst with 23 years of teaching experience. Ries will train volunteers to use positive behavior supports in the school setting, thereby improving student academic, behavioral, and social skills.

Topics will include strategies for supporting appropriate student behaviors, how to create positive relationships, how to motivate students, strategies for engagement, and some general strategies for helping struggling readers.

Tuesday, July 30

Mason City: NIACC Activity Center, Room 101

10:30-11:30 am

Hampton: Center 1, 5 First Street SW

2:00-3:00 pm

Wednesday, July 31

Garner: Community Education Center, 325 W 8th St

10:30-11:30 am

Lake Mills: Community Education Center, 102 S 4th Ave E

2:00-3:00 pm

Thursday, August 1

Osage: Community Education Center, Osage Public Library, 406 Main St

10:30-11:30 am

Organizers encourage anyone who is interested to attend the session that works best for you, regardless of where you volunteer or live. While the training is free, registration is required.

To register and for information on RSVP, email rsvp@niacc.edu or call (641) 422-4256.