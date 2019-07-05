Prairie Program Scheduled

Prairies have always been an important part of Iowa’s history and economy and they continue

to provide us with essential resources, among other benefits. To help people learn more about Iowa’s

prairies, the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be presenting a program on Prairie Life at

Forest Plaza Assisted Living, 635 Highway 9 East, Forest City. The hour-long program will be held on

Thursday, July 18 th , beginning at 2:00 PM.

Come join Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls as she uses pelts, mounts, and other hands-on

items to discuss the history of Iowa’s prairies, the vast array of wildlife that depend upon them, their

importance, and how they can be managed. Although Forest Plaza is hosting this event, it is open to the

public, and everyone is welcome to attend! Refreshments will also be served afterwards.

For more information about the Prairie Life program, people can contact Winnebago County

Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.