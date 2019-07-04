Crystal Lake Bullhead Days Continue

Fourth of July celebrations continue in Crystal Lake as the annual Bullhead Days takes place on or near the lake. Seating is being put in place near the lake shore for the evening fireworks display and activities. Organizers recommend participants arrive early for all of the activities that will take place.

The events today begin at 5 pm with a parade. The line up will begin at 4:30 pm at the Kluver Community Center and then winds its way through downtown. Parade watchers are encouraged to arrive early for the best seating. Hot dogs and root beer floats will be available at the Lakeview Shelter House. The Northwest chargers 4H Group is in charge of the food stand.

At 6 pm, the annual Pedal Pull will commence in City Park. This year Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is sponsoring the event.

Evening activities include a free watermelon feed at the bullhead statue. The Crystal Lake Betterment Committee sponsors the event followed by Bob and the Raiders in the City Park Gazebo until 10 pm. The evening will conclude with the fireworks over the lake at 10 pm.