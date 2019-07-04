Clear Lake Fourth of July Celebrations Continue

The Fourth of July celebrations continues in Clear Lake. At 10 am the annual parade will take place with the theme this year as Flying the Red, White, and Blue. The event usually draws a large crowd who will line the streets. The parade will wind through residential areas before culminating in downtown Clear Lake. The parade may last up to an hour.

At 11 am, the Lakeside Vendor Market will open with various foods and products to be sold. The market will stay open until 9 pm tonight. It will hold similar hours today through Sunday.

The carnival will open at noon and continue through the evening. Evans United Shows will have various carnival rides and games for participants to enjoy through Sunday. Wristbands are available for $20.

The afternoon events will include bingo which will begin at 1 pm.

The evening activities will include the Municipal Band which will begin playing at 8:30 pm. Fireworks will begin at 10 pm.