West Hancock Wins 3 of 4 in Battle of Hancock County

The battle of Hancock County summer addition was originally scheduled to take place on two different nights, but mother nature had different plans. The baseball/Softball double-header postponed on June 17th was made up last night along with the originally scheduled second meeting.

The first of the two softball games aired on KHAM with West Hancock defeated GHV 6-3. This was the first time West Hanock has beaten GHV in softball since June 2014.

The first baseball game went the way of GHV as the Cardinals won 14-11.

The second baseball game which aired on KHAM was won by the was won by West Hancock 15-4.

The second softball game was also won by West Hancock 14-11.

The baseball series has been dominated by the Cardinals lately, GHV has won 17 of the last 20 meetings. The Eagles haven’t defeated the Cardinals in baseball since June 2011. The softball series has hosted a winning streak for each team. West Hancock leads the series since 2009 11-9. The Eagles won seven straight games from 2010-2013, then GHV won 7 of 8 from 2014 till last night when the Eagles took both. The rivalry will renew this fall in Volleyball and Football.

–

For story ideas contact KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesdal zarren@coloffmedia.com or call 641-585-1073