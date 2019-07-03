No Arrest in Forest City Traffic Stop

Forest City, Iowa – An active scene near Forest City Ford in Forest City Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a none arrest traffic stop. An officer with the Forest City Police Department made the traffic stop on a white van just past the interesting of HWY 9 and 69. According to the Forest City Police Department, the occupants of the van are carnival workers with Evans United Shows. They were staying near Forest City, and were heading to Clear Lake for the start of the carnival this evening.

According to Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery, local K-9 officers were in the middle of training and responded for assistance. Following an on scene investigation, no arrest were made, but Chief Montgomery said minor charges are pending at this time. The nature of those charges weren’t made available as this is an on-going investigation. Montgomery said no injuries were reported, but one of the van occupants was transported for a unrelated medical issue.

The Forest City Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Winnebago County Sheriffs Office, Garner Police Department, Iowa DNR, and the Forest City Ambulance Service.