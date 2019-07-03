Indians Drop Second 6-4 Decision to Saints

Forest City, Iowa – The Forest City Indian baseball team was looking to extend its winning streak to 10 last night as they hosted #7 Class 1A Saint Ansgar. The Saints were coming off a loss to #7 Class 2A New Hampton on Monday night.

The last time these two played was on June 10th in St. Ansgar. The Saints won 6-4 after an Indian extra-base hit was taken away with only one out in the top of the 7th.

This time the two teams played in Forest City and just like last time, the Saints defeated the Indians 6-4. Forest City started hot scoring four runs in the bottom of the first. The Saints responded by scoring five runs in the top of the second for a 5-4 lead. St. Ansgar would add one more run in the top of the third, neither team would score after that. Forest City was able to get the tying run to second base with one out in the bottom of the 7th, but back to back strikeouts ended the ball game.

This was the first time the Indian baseball team has lost since June 13th to Waverly, and the first conference loss since they lost to the Saints earlier this month. Since 2009 the Saints have had the Indians number, beating Forest City 18 of the 27 meetings. The Indians fall to 17-7 on the season and 14-3 in conference play. The win keeps the Saints in the running for at least a share of the conference.

Forest City will be off now until Friday when Knoxville will come to town for a non-conference battle. The game will be played at 3 pm and will air on KIOW with a pregame show around 2:45 pm. Forest City will close the season with a conference tilt against Newman Catholic one week from today. The Indians will start the postseason run on KIOW Saturday, June 13th against Garner-Hayfield Ventura, that game will air on KIOW starting with the first pitch around 7 pm.

By: Zarren Egesdal

If you have story ideas you can contact KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesdal email zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073