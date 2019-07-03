Allison Barrus is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for July 3, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK JULY 3 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is an 8th grader at Belmond-Klemme High School. Allison Barrus helped the Broncos to a 4-2 record and a tournament title last week. Monday, Allison was 2-2 with a double and 2 runs scored in a loss to West Fork. Wednesday, Barrus was 3-3 with a Home Run with 5 RBI and 4 runs scored in a 16-4 win over Eagle Grove. Saturday, she went 2-4 against both Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Aplington-Parkersburg as the Broncos won 12-1 and 5-4 to take the Gladbrook-Reinbeck tournament title. Congratulations to Belmond-Klemme 8th grader Allison Barrus, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.