Winnebago County Fair Searches for Little Miss Fair Queen Contestants

All young girls who are 6 to 8 years of age are encouraged to participate in the Winnebago County Little Miss Fair Queen competition. The event will take place on Thursday, July 18th at the Winnebago County Fair Grounds in Thompson. The pageant begins at 5 pm culminating with the coronation at 6 pm. Contestants are encouraged to wear their favorite dress to the pageant.

All contestants are required to register by Monday, July 8th. Registration can be done at the Extension Office on the fairgrounds, by calling (641) 584-2261, or emailing md3@iastate.edu.