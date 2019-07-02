Two Garner Women Sentenced on Drug Related Chages

Two women were arrested and charged with weapons and drug-related charges. Rachel Harkin of Garner and Hailey Young of Garner were involved in a January drug bust that yielded 10 grams of meth, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition.

Harkin chose to plead guilty to possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and received 180 days in a residential correction facility with three years probation. Young got a deferred judgement, a $250 civil penalty, and three to five years of supervised probation. If she completes the sentence, the conviction will be erased from her record.