Softball and Baseball Scores from 7/1

Monday, July 1st

KIOW Forest City softball @ Lake Mills pregame 5:15 and first pitch 5:30 pm

Tuesday, July 2nd

KHAM – West Hancock baseball @ GHV pregame 7:20 pm and first pitch at 7:30 pm

Friday, July 5th

KIOW – Forest City vs Knoxville pregame at 2:45 pm and first pitch at 3:00 pm.