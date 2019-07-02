Softball and Baseball Scores from 7/1

July 2, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Softball 

Rockford 7 Central Springs 3

Waukee 12 Mason City 0

Waukee 2 Mason City 0

Eagle Grove 10 West Bend 0

Forest City 12 Lake Mills 2

GHV 8 Lake Mills 3

Nashua-Plainfield 10 Riceville 9

North Butler 4 Newman 2

Central Springs 25 North Iowa 2

Humboldt 9 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Baseball 

Forest City 2 Lake Mills 1

West Fork 7 Northwood 3

Waukee 5 Mason City 4

Waukee 6 Mason City 2

Humboldt 20 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

Clear Lake 7 Algona 6

Lake Mills 14 GHV 5

Mason Northwest Webster 4 Bishop Garrigan 3

Newman 15 North Butler 0

PAC 11 North Union 1

New Hampton 6 St. Ansgar 4