Merle O. Poulson, 103, of Clarion, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Merle ‘Poulie’ Poulson will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Masonic Service beginning at 7:00 on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233