Coloff Media Postseason Baseball and Softball

Forest City, Iowa – KIOW will broadcast Forest City, West Hancock, Lake Mills, GHV, Belmond, and North Iowa in the postseason. Here are the scheduled games as of now. The schedule will be updated as teams advance through the postseason.
July 8th
7:00 pm KHAM Belmond vs Eagle Grove
7: oo pm KIOW North Iowa vs Northwood
after 7 pm game KHAM West Hancock vs Rockford
Tape Delay KIOW Lake Mills vs Dike
July 10th
7:00 pm KIOW FC vs New Hampton
Tape delay If Belmond wins July 8th and Live if they do not win KHAM GHV vs Clear Lake
July 13th
5:00 pm KIOW Lake Mills vs Cresco
5:00 pm KHAM West Hancock vs CS
7:00 pm KIOW Forest City vs GHV
7:00 pm KHAM Belmond vs Newman
Tape Delay KIOW North Iowa vs Northwood