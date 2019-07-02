Coloff Media Postseason Baseball and Softball

Forest City, Iowa – KIOW will broadcast Forest City, West Hancock, Lake Mills, GHV, Belmond, and North Iowa in the postseason. Here are the scheduled games as of now. The schedule will be updated as teams advance through the postseason.

July 8th

7:00 pm KHAM Belmond vs Eagle Grove

7: oo pm KIOW North Iowa vs Northwood

after 7 pm game KHAM West Hancock vs Rockford

Tape Delay KIOW Lake Mills vs Dike

July 10th

7:00 pm KIOW FC vs New Hampton

Tape delay If Belmond wins July 8th and Live if they do not win KHAM GHV vs Clear Lake

July 13th