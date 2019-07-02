Fireworks are Prohibited in Area Wildlife Parks

The Winnebago County Conservation Department is advising campers and those who plan to use the county parks, fireworks are prohibited in these areas. Winnebago County Conservationist Lisa Ralls explains.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of campers, but there is also a concern for wildlife according to Ralls.

There are a number of reasons besides safety that prompted the board to take the action of banning fireworks including possible fires breaking out.

The parks will be patrolled during the holiday weekend to make sure the non-firework rule is followed.