Schroeder Sentenced on Delivery Charges

Braxton Schroeder of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Delivery of a Controlled Substance,“ a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on May 17, 2018. Schroeder was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The prison term was suspended and Schroeder was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Schroeder was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.