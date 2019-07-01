“Tony” Anthony Allen Mosiman, 69, a Belmond, IA, native and graduate of Belmond High School Class of 1965, died, November 27, 2018.

A Public Celebration of Life will be held at The Red Shed Event Center, 980 2nd Street N.W., Clarion, IA, from 11 am to 1 PM. July 3rd, 2019. Private burial with military honors will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers please consider a small donation to: Family Faith Center, Attn: Dave Hernandez, P.O. Box 2376, Rosamond, CA 93560. They are a church that was very special to Tony and helped tremendously with the upkeep of his home.

Tony is survived by his daughter Amber Marquez and husband , Bryan; son, Joe Riley and wife, Amy; grandchildren: Raven Webb and wife Brianna, Clover Riley, Chris Brown, Jr. and wife Cora, Eric Brown, Sayer Riley, Jesse and Serenity Marquez, Jillian and Jakob Kura and Elise Riley; great-grandson, Kaedyn Brown; sisters, Patricia Van Gerpen, Linda Benson, and Carla Vrchoticky, and a plethora o family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rollin and Janet Mosiman, Brothers; Terry Ammerman, Dave Ammerman, Rollie Mosiman and daughter-in-law, Lisa Riley.

www.andrewsfuenralhomeandfloral.com

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. 641-444-4474