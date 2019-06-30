Severe Thunderstorm Watch Posted for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the counties of Mitchell, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Winnebago, and Hancock. Atmospheric conditions are unstable with the current heat and humidity. Thunderstorm chances have returned for this afternoon and into the evening hours. A few of the storms could be strong to severe.

Thunderstorm activity will persist throughout the week. There is the potential for severe activity during the time frame. Most of this activity will situate itself over northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, especially on Monday and Tuesday.