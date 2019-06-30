SUNDAY TALK: King’s Says His “Census Accuracy Act” Fixes Supreme Court’s Delay of Census Citizenship Question

“Overall, the Supreme Court ruling delaying the Trump Administration’s restoration of a citizenship question to the decennial census is a ridiculous example of judicial overreach,” said King. “However, buried within Part III of the decision is an important 5-4 majority holding that shouldn’t be overlooked. That holding makes it clear that as a matter of Constitutional law, the Enumeration Clause ‘permits Congress, and by extension the Secretary, to inquire about citizenship on the census questionnaire.’

That holding underscores the need for swift consideration and passage of my ‘Census Accuracy Act.’ My bill requires the asking of a citizenship question on the census, and its swift enactment would prevent the Supreme Court from continuing to second-guess the Trump Administration’s legitimate census policy choices. American citizens are losing representation in the House of Representatives due to illegal immigration, and American citizens should question the motives of a Congressional majority that panders to illegal aliens by accepting it.”

King is the author of HR 1320 , the Census Accuracy Act, legislation he introduced that requires the Census Bureau to include a question identifying a respondent’s status. Last week, King secured 192 votes in the House in favor of a King amendment that allows federal funds to be used to add the citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Background:

Congressman King is the leading Congressional proponent of restoring a question regarding respondent’s citizenship status to the census, and he has worked effectively to advance this cause. Here are a few of the initiatives Congressman King has championed regarding the Census citizenship question: