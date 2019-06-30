Heat Advisory in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire broadcast area including Minnesota and Iowa until 9pm tonight. Heat and humidity will continue to expand across all of the area today. Very little recovery from the heat occurred overnight with temperatures only falling into the 75 to 80 degree range early this morning before rising back into the forecasted lower to mid 90’s today. Heat indices are expected to climb back to 105 degrees today. Temperatures in enclosed cars without the air conditioner running could exceed 140 degrees.

Heat illnesses are possible for those who are active outdoors, in homes without air conditioning, or those susceptible to heat illnesses such as children or the elderly.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of liquids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat stroke or a heat related illness should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Remember that heat stroke is an emergency and should be treated as such by calling 911.

Some relief from the heat is in the forecast tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in tonight, mainly after 1am. Rain chances persist through the remainder of the week and into Saturday.