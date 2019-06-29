Beware of Heat Exhaustion and Stroke Over the Weekend

Area residents and outdoor workers over the weekend are heeding the calling for both the temperature and the humidity levels to go higher, and health officials caution people to be prepared for the heat. Floyd Valley Healthcare Emergency Room Manager, Mary Jo Clark, says people may be more susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke since our bodies have not yet adjusted to the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity levels. She says there are several signs that a person is suffering heat stroke.

Clark says in order to beat the heat and avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke you will need to consume a lot of fluids.

There are two beverages to avoid.

The nursing supervisor in Le Mars says to take frequent breaks and to try to stay out of the direct sunlight during the peak afternoon hours. She says the type of clothing you wear can also help prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The forecast is calling for temperatures to reach 91 degrees today and Sunday. The heat index could reach the triple-digits all weekend.